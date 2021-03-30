Malaika Arora Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Body in This Sexy Kaftan Dress, See Pics

On Monday, Malaika Arora had our jaws dropping to the floor with another stunning set of pictures. Malaika shared the sultry photo on her Instagram page in order to wish her fans ‘Happy Holi’. The caption simply read, “HAPPY HOLI." In the photo, Malaika put her body on display thanks to a one-shoulder multicoloured kaftan dress and we couldn’t love it more. And we aren’t the only ones applauding this pic as fans have already sounded off in the comments section. One user media user wrote, “Hey sexy." Another fan simply commented, “hottie."

Malaika Arora, who is known for her strict fitness regime, also gave an inside glimpse of how she celebrated Holi 2021. The reality TV personality was with her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor, and the couple’s Holi celebrations were all about long walks and poolside skipping. Arjun took to Instagram Stories on Sunday evening to reveal that he and Malaika were out in the open, enjoying a walk together.

On Saturday, Malaika took to her Instagram account to share a sexy monochrome picture of herself flaunting her curves as she wished her fans ‘happy Holi’ in advance. In the picture, the fitness diva is seen taking a picture of a beautiful view from her terrace in her trendy athleisure. Sharing the stunning photo, Malaika wrote, “Blending into the weekend! Wish you all a Happy Holi in advance! Stay safe everybody! Stay home, everybody!”

Malaika was recently spotted partying with her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor at her sister Amrita Arora’s place. The couple was joined by Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Manish Malhotra, and Gauri.