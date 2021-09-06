Malaika Arora Shares 'Hips Don't Lie' Fun Video with Sister Amrita Arora on Instagram

Malaika Arora took to Instagram on Monday to share a fun video with sister Amrita Arora. The sisters can be seen shaking a leg to the song Touch It by KiDi. “Succumbed.. Hips don’t lie! 🍑🍑@amuaroraofficial #shutup #reels #reelitfeelit," she wrote in the caption. While Malaika can be seen dressed in a golden print kaftan, Amrita wore a maroon tracksuit. Amrita is also seen pushing Malaika out of the frame towards the end of the video.

In an earlier post, Malaika wore a glamorous outfit by Lebanese designer Gemy Maalouf for a photoshoot where she channeled her modelling skills.

In another post, Malaika, who is currently shooting for the reality show Supermodel of the Year season 2, took to her Instagram account to share her monochrome picture. In the photo, Malaika is caught in a candid moment. She simply captioned the picture: “Mood". Malaika’s boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor was quick to drop a heart-eyed emoji on the gorgeous photo. The comment section of the post has been flooded with fire and heart emojis by the diva’s fans and followers.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika are the most talked-about couple of B-Town. The two often creates a buzz on social media with their mushy pictures.

