Malaika Arora Sizzles in A Golden Deep Neck Sheer Dress, Fan Calls Her ‘Goddess’; See Posts

Trust Malaika Arora to make your day better. The actress recently returned from her romantic vacation in Paris with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Now, looks like she is back to work! The actress today took to her social media to post pictures in a sheer golden outfit, and all we can say is that she indeed is a golden girl. Malaika had chosen this look for Miss India finale which was held a few days back.

Taking to her Instagram, Malaika not just posted pictures posing in the outfit, but also a video of her looking absolutely stunning. The outfit is by Naem Khan, and it is a cleavage baring sheer dress, which also has shimmer details. She oozed confidence as well. Captioning the video, Malaika wrote, “Every hour is golden hour…..” Check out the video here:

And here are some pictures:

As can be expected, the comments section was filled with heart emojis and fire emojis. Sophie Choudry used both as she commented on the video. One user commented, “Malaika ji aapka to jawaab nahi aap to Lajawab ho 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥Love❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ you” Another fan called her a ‘goddess’.

Malaika also took to her stories to share a glimpse of the food she is binging on. Given how the monsoons have hit Mumbai, Malaika made use of the opportunity by binging on homemade Murukkus. She also seems to have made some Avial for lunch! Recently, Malaika also posted a video of hers nailing the handstand. The actress hopped on to the recent Instagram trend and perfectly flaunted her skills as she did a headstand. Arjun Kapoor also recently posted a picture from their Paris vacation where Malaika brought out the shopaholic in her.

