Malaika Arora Sizzles in Animal Print Dress in New Pics on Instagram

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, who is currently shooting for the reality show Supermodel of the Year season 2, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share pictures from her latest photoshoot. She wore an animal print dress by Indian-American fashion designer Naeem Khan’s designer label in the pictures. The comment section of the post has been flooded with fire and heart emojis by friends and fans of the diva.

Malaika had earlier appeared in a promo for the show. The diva is judging the reality show with Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar, who also featured in the show in season one. Malaika, had taken to Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of their recent promo. In the video, Malaika can be seen wearing a stunning golden gown. In the video, Malaika can be seen introducing herself. She said, “Malaika Arora, mother and supermodel." She could then be seen striking stunning poses in the video.

Malaika has a very active social media presence. She often shares glimpses of her personal and professional lives with her 13.2 million followers.

On the work front, Malaika recently judged the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer with Terrence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor. She also made special appearances in the Netflix show The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives as well as the cooking show Star Vs Food.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here