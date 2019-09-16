Malaika Arora Sizzles in Black Sequin Jumpsuit, Nora Fatehi Gets a Crazy Surprise In Marrakesh Club

Malaika Arora has been having a gala time performing at Bollywood musical projects, the recent one being the RRANG- Broadway Style Bollywood Musical Event in Boston, USA. On Sunday, Malaika shared a picture of her ahead of the event, where the 45-year-old looked celestial in a black high-neck sequined dress.

Nora Fatehi screamed her lungs out at a Marrakesh club recently, and not just because she was having a good time there. The Moroccan dancer-actress was in the club with her friends when her latest track, Pepeta, suddenly came on. The club started playing the song, sung by Nora and Afro singer RayVanny, and the former couldn't keep calm anymore.

Jim Sarbh is known for playing unconventional parts with effortless ease. Most recently, he was seen in Amazon Prime Video's Made in Heaven, where he played Adil Khanna, the unfaithful husband to actress Shobita Dhulipala's lead character Tara. The actor received critical acclaim and been nominated in the Best Supporting Aactor category at the second edition of News18's iReel Awards.

Well, it might be no more make-up for North West after mommy Kim Kardashianh got in trouble with dad Kanye West for letting their six-year-old daughter wear make-up. On Thursday, Kim opened up about her 6-year-old daughter wearing beauty cosmetics and revealed that the youngster is no longer allowed to do so after her husband Kanye got mad about it.

While a lot of people are running after international projects, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has his own terms to work with Hollywood. In a recent interview, he said, "Much like the craze in Pakistani actors to work in Bollywood, Indian actors too want to work in Hollywood. I don't want to be one of them. Mujhe bhi lalach hain, par achha kaam karne ka... If I'm getting to do good work here in India then why should I look for work in Hollywood?"

