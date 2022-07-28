Malaika Arora Slays Like a Queen in a Flowing Red Gown, Fans Find Her 'Looking Very Very Hot'

Malaika Arora is the epitome of fashion and fitness. The stunning model and dancer is known to exude glamour with her immaculate sense of fashion. More often than not, the diva can be spotted rocking a classy gym look whenever she ventures out for a quick workout session.

Quite particular about a healthy lifestyle, Malaika is also popular for sharing glimpses of her glamorous attire from time to time.

On Thursday, Malaika took to Instagram to share some gorgeous pictures of herself sporting a free flowing lavish red gown. In the first two pictures, the diva posed in a luxurious corridor. Her cherry red lipstick and exquisite make-up captured so many hearts.

The third picture showed the actress seated on a grand couch with an immaculate backdrop of a fine-looking drawing room. The fourth and final picture captured the beautiful model standing in a palatial lobby with a royal chandelier looming majestically over her. In her caption, Malaika wrote ‘A Royal Affair’ along with mentioning the names of everyone who did the photoshoot.

Her fans and avid admirers were bewitched by her latest look. Several of them took to the comment section to drop compliments. While one of them said, “Stunning”, another fan wrote, “Looking very, very hot”. A fan also complimented the diva by saying, “You are killing it (fire emoji).”

Malaika Arora recently grabbed eyeballs with her phenomenal look at the FDCI India Couture Week 2022 for designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. She was spotted donning a black body-hugging gown with wide sheer straps, a deep V-neckline, and a front thigh-high split that allowed the fashionista to flaunt her toned legs. The gown was embellished with sheer abstract glitzy patterns. To compliment her look, she also wore strappy heels and a pendant seamlessly blended with her dark makeup and nude lipstick.

Designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna showcased their collection titled Fibonacci at the much famed fashion soiree and presented pieces that emanated bling-tastic vibes and intricate silhouettes.

On the work front, Malaika Arora is a judge at the dance reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer’. The diva is also dating Arjun Kapoor as the two lovebirds can often be spotted together at events and parties.

