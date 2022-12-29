Malaika Arora Snaps at Sister Amrita Arora for Misplacing her Phone at Goa Restaurant

Malaika Arora’s new reality show Moving In With Malaika has been the talk of the town since it premiered earlier this month. From talking about body positivity with Bharti Singh to going on a shopping spree with Karan Johar and unfiltered stand-up to dancing with Nora Fatehi on Chaiyaa Chaiyaa, it has been a treat to watch a little glimpse of Malaika opening about her personality to her fans. In Tuesday’s episode, Malaika was seen getting into another tiff with her sister Amrita Arora.

The sibling duo earlier fought over Malaika’s stand-up routine where she took a few digs at Amrita. In the episode, after clearing the misunderstandings, both the sisters went to enjoy their afternoon at a good restaurant in Goa. We even got to witness Malaika dancing on the bar top to get everyone a drink at home. However, after a super meal, things took a sombre turn when Malaika and Amrita were heading back to their villa only to realise that Malaika had lost her phone.

Malaika immediately snaps at Amirta and said, “My phone! Did you do something? Is this a prank?” she asked. When Amrita informed her that it was no joke, they again entered the restaurant looking for the phone everywhere and asked the people if somebody had seen or taken it. They even went and checked in the car and again went inside to search for the phone. Malaika even asked everyone to not film this and help her.

Finally, the bartender retrieved the phone and Amrita can be heard saying, “You always throw me under the bus. The entire restaurant has seen what has happened!” Malaika said that she just lost her s**t and that she gave her phone to Amrita to click her pictures and after that, she didn’t touch it. Amrita then added that Malaika lost on her, “I do not want any of this! You please go in the car. I have no interest in coming back.”

After which Malaika went back and Amrita went back to the bar and ordered a drink for herself. The episode ended on a happy note as Malaika apologised and they went inside to order take out and watch a romantic movie to spend some time together.

