Malaika Arora Soaks in the Dharamshala Sun with Kareena Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan

Malaika Arora flew to Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with Arjun Kapoor, who is currently filming the horror-comedy Bhoot Police along with Saif Ali Khan. Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur also accompanied them on the trip.

While the men are busy with work, BFFs Malaika and Kareena are catching up in the scenic location. The diva shared a candid photo of herself with Kareena and Taimur. She spent some leisure time at a book cafe amid the mountains with the mother and son.

In the picture shared by Malaika, we see all in frame soaking up some winter sun. Kareena is dressed in a black tracksuit and sunshades while little Taimur looks adorable in a grey sweater. Meanwhile, Malaika looks pretty in the sunkissed picture wearing a checkered trench coat. Malaika is seen looking Taimur with a smile who is sitting on his mother's lap.

Sharing the photo, Malaika wrote, "Mountain bliss #timtim @kareenakapoorkhan #dharamshala (sic)."

Meanwhile, Kareena has also been adding memories to her Dharamshala diaries. Taking to her Instagram, she shared some glimpses from their walk in the greens. The beautiful images capture Saif walking with Taimur sitting on his shoulders. In the second picture, we also catch a glimpse of Bebo strolling along with the father-son duo. Kareena credited Arjun for taking the images. “Always looking ahead,” she wrote.

Not only for Kareena, Arjun turned photographer for his ladylove. He wrote, “Check her out” and shared a picture of Malaika on his Instagram stories with her back facing the camera. She can be seen wearing her tresses in a bun.

Malaika reshared the story shared by Arjun and added a heart-eyed sticker.