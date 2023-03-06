Malaika Arora Soars Temperature in Sexy Black Cut-out Dress; Fans Call Her ‘Evergreen Hottie’

Malaika Arora often leaves the internet buzzing with her sartorial picks. And the start of this week was no different. The diva raised the temperatures sky-high with pictures from her recent photoshoot that featured her in a classic black gown. The dress sports rhinestone adornments near the cut-out details and neck, adding an oomph quotient to the statement outfit. The actress dished out major fashion goals and we are totally swooning over her look.

The actress looked ravishing as she picked a cut-out black full-length gown from the shelves of David Koma. Malaika flaunted her hourglass body in the bodycon outfit. She chucked all jewellery and opted for subtle smokey eyes and nude lips to let the gown take the center stage.

Actress Ridhima Pandit wrote, “Killing it! Stunning shots.” Fans also showered the 49-year-old with love and praise. One user wrote, “Evergreen hottie.” Another wrote, “Setting bars higher and higher.”

“That cut in your dress is classy,” read a comment.

The actress had even dropped a BTS (Behind The Scenes) of this look. She had captioned the video in French which when translated to English read,

It’s not the first time the actress has rocked a black gown with such sophistication. Previously, she had slayed like a queen in a breathtaking black gown with silver embellishments and intricate feather details all over it. The sleeveless gown featured a plunging neckline and floor-grazing hemline. The accessorized the look with a diamond-studded sleek necklace and a statement emerald stone as a pendant. The stone instantly elevated her classy outfit and added glam to her look.

For her beauty picks, she chose smokey eyes and glossy lips and sleek open hair.

On the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen in her reality series titled Moving In With Malaika. It showcased the personal and professional life of the celebrity and offered glimpses of her true self, her hardships and success, and her relationships. The show featured her mother Joyce Arora, son Arhaan Khan, sister Amrita Arora and friends like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neha Dhupia, Karan Johar and Farah Khan as well.

