Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma Protest Against Inhumane Attack on Stray Dog in Worli

An appalling incident of a stray dog being brutally beaten up by security guards of a residential complex in Mumbai has shocked several celebrities, following which celebrities including Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora and John Abraham have urged people to stop animal cruelty, describing the act as "inhumane".

Sonam took to Instagram and posted videos in which the dog, who was left in the open compound, can be seen suffering in pain.

"Please help! An FIR has been registered with the Worli Police Station by Bombay Animal Rights on 27/7/19 as Nishank had stopped responding to all our calls. All videos and evidence available and provided to the police. We need help for this pup from our animal welfare community Bombay Animal Rights...," Sonam captioned the post in which she shared photos and videos of the suffering animal.

Sonam shared screenshots of information about the incident happened on July 24 when one of the residents of Turf View Building instructed the watchmen to beat the dog, after it entered the apartment premise seeking shelter from rain.

Sonam's post garnered a lot of attention. Many other stars, including Malaika Arora, Anushka Sharma, Esha Gupta and Jacqueline Fernandez raised their voice against the incident.

"Absolutely hateful and despicable. What kind of people would do such a thing," Malaika wrote on her Instagram story.

"The inhumanity of this act is just unbelievable. This is the time for our community to step up and find a way to help get justice to a soul that can't stand up for himself. If there is any way one can reach out to help, this is the time," Anushka wrote on Instagram.

Jacqueline Fernandez tagged People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) in her post, asking the NGO to give justice to the dog.

John Abraham, who is an animal lover, also wrote about the cruel act. "I apologise for tweeting something so disturbing but the need of the hour is to protect these beautiful animals. For people who do not like animals, at least please do not hurt them," John tweeted.

The dog is currently in coma.

Follow @News18Movies for more