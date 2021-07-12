Malaika Arora Spells Out Her Monday Mood in Ripped Jeans and Crop Top, Dia Mirza Says 'Okay Then'

Malaika Arora is a true blue B-Town fashionista. The Bollywood diva has managed to nail post-Covid summer fashion, be it for her gym outings or running regular errands. She shared a glimpse of her Monday mood with fans on Instagram, posing in ripped high waist jeans, grey crop top and her face covered in a mask. The whole look had a laid back vibe with her hair let loose and the baggy jeans. She once again proves how she can nail any fashion trend with minimum effort.

Her style of declaring her Monday mood amused many of her friends and followers, including actress Dia Mirza, who took to the comments section to say, “Okay then." Designer Masaba Gupta called her, “Hot". Check out Malaika’s photos here:

Recently, she took to Instagram to share a video montage of her featuring her different looks from the numerous ramps she has walked on. Along with the video that has been edited by chef Saurabh Bhanage, Malaika wrote she misses walking down the ramp and misses the energy of the shows.

She captioned the post as, “Oh god I do miss strutting down the ramp ….that energy ❤️ (n I miss @delnazd @vahbizmehta @damandiaries n ur craziness backstage)thank u @saurabh_kitchen_ for the edit".

With her latest post on Monday, it seems Malaika has made the road her ramp and has redefined what should be the showstopping outfit, as well.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here