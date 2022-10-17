Malaika Arora Spill The Beans On What Has Kept Her Away From Acting, Says She Will Take A Role If...'

Malaika Arora has been in the Hindi film industry for over two decades now. While she established her name with appearances in superhit songs like Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se and Munni Badnam Hui from Dabangg, Malaika is yet to take a plunge in acting. Apart from a few guest appearances, Malaika has never done a full fledge role. Now, the diva has spoken about what is stopping her from taking the big leap.

In an exclusive interview with Times of India, Malaika revealed, “I think I have always shied away from it,” when asked about why she has stayed away from acting. However, she maintains that if anything exciting comes her way, she would like to try it out. “I always believe in, never say never. By the grace of God, there has always been a lot of interest and loads of offers. If there’s a role that truly excites me when I hear it, then I would definitely take it up,” she said.

On being asked if she was looking for a dance film because she is well-known for her dancing abilities, Malaika replied, “I don’t know! It could be anything, maybe something that’s completely different from the person that I am. I think that’s what would excite me the most.”

Malaika recently walked the ramp of the Lakme Fashion Week for the clothing label Limerick by Abirr and Nanki. She looked glamorous in a dark blue bralette, a skirt, and a flowy cape long shrug. She kept her hair open and posed for the camera. Captioning pictures on Instagram, she wrote, “Loved walking for Limerick by Abirr and Nanki at the FDCI x Lakme fashion week. Drawing inspiration from miniature paintings from our country’s vast reserves of artistic opulence, Abirr and Nanki presented this artistic collection called ‘Artopia’.”

Apart from featuring in several successful dance numbers, Malaika has judged reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, India’s Got Talent, India’s Next Top Model, and India’s Best Dancer, among others. She has also made guest appearances in films such as Kaante (2002), EMI (2008), and Housefull 3 (2010).

