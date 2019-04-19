Malaika Arora Spotted at Hospital Again, Arbaaz Khan Opens Up on Their Divorce

Malaika Arora gave fans cause for concern about her health when she was spotted visiting the hospital last week. She was accompanied by rumoured beau Arjun Kapoor. The cause for the visit was unknown.The Bollywood diva was once again spotted at Mumbai's Lilavati hospital on Thursday, making fans worried about two visits to the hospital in a week.Malaika dressed in summer casuals for the hospital visit, but was seen all dressed up for a night out with her girlfriends later. She was joined by her girl gang, which included Kareena Kapoor Khan, for a party on her sister Amrita Arora Ladak's terrace. Malaika and Kareena twinned in denim-and-tee looks. While Bebo paired distressed denims with a casual tee, Malaika wore a pair of flared denims and a Gucci halter neck.It is being said that the party was a pre-wedding bash for Malaika, who was rumoured to be tying the knot with Arjun on April 19. The reality show judge, however, had dismissed the rumours as "silly speculations".Meanwhile, Arbaaz Khan has spoken about his divorce with Malaika in a recent interview. On Anupama Chopra's show, he talked about his family, work and his ex-wife Malaika. Talking about his divorce, he said, "Everything seemed fine but it crumbled. Things don't work out, and it's only fair that two people who want to take their life in their own hands will take that decision."When asked if he would recommend marriage, he replied saying, "Of course I would. This institution has gone on for hundreds and thousands of years. It's like if you know that you're going to die, you won't stop living. Of course, the times are changing, even in the past people didn’t get married."