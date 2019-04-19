Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Malaika Arora Spotted at Hospital, Selection Day Gets Intense with New Episodes

A source confirms that 'Hera Pheri 3' will take a time leap, 'Hobbs and Shaw' trailer thrill audience and Kartik Aaryan new pics from Imtiaz Ali's film go viral.

News18.com

Updated:April 19, 2019, 7:06 PM IST
Malaika Arora gave fans cause for concern about her health when she was spotted visiting the hospital last week. She was accompanied by rumoured beau Arjun Kapoor. The cause for the visit was unknown.

Sonam Kapoor has become the latest victim of speculation around her pregnancy. It was triggered by a photo of her husband Anand Ahuja bending down to tie her shoelaces, which was taken at a store launch that the couple attended recently. In the pic, Sonam is seen in a mustard colour calf-length dress with bow detailing which she accessorised with gold hoop earrings and a beige mini bag in the snap.

On filmy Friday, horror-flick The Curse of the Weeping Woman has released in theatres and Netflix premiered season 2 of sports-drama Selection Day. Also, thirteen years after Phir Hera Pheri released, the comedy franchise is being revived. Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal are reportedly returning to reprise their roles of Raju, Shyam and Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, respectively.

In another news, the trailer of Hobbs and Shaw delivered so many punches and action set-pieces in its three-minute-long trailer that viewers were left wondering if the makers have anything left for the film or not.

Scroll down for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.

Malaika Arora was spotted was once again spotted at Mumbai's Lilavati hospital on Thursday, making fans worried about two visits to the hospital in a week.

Read: Malaika Arora Spotted at Hospital Again, Arbaaz Khan Opens Up on Their Divorce

At a shoe store launch recently, Anand Ahuja bent down to tie wife Sonam Kapoor's shoelaces, sparking speculation that the actress is pregnant.

Read: Anand Ahuja Bends the Knee to Tie Sonam Kapoor's Shoelaces, Internet Declares Her Pregnant

The second season of Selection Day, based on eponymous book by Arvind Adiga, aired on Netflix today. Film critic Rohit Vats says that the sports-drama is a terrific slow-burn and may get devout followers in coming seasons.

Read: Selection Day Season 2 Review: Netflix’s Slow Burner has Just Become Darker

Also Read: The Curse of the Weeping Woman Movie Review: A Spooky Film Defeated by a Half-Baked Script

Confirming that the third installment of the Hera Pheri franchise is in works, a source close to the film told Mumbai Mirror that this time the actors (Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal) will play characters closer to their real ages, as the script is taking a time leap.

Read: Hera Pheri 3 Takes a Time Leap, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal Return to Comedy Franchise

The new action and adrenaline fueled trailer of Hobbs and Shaw was released on Thursday leaving the fans wondering if there was any more action left to be seen in the film.

Read: Hobbs and Shaw Trailer: Is There Anything Left to See in the Movie, Asks Twitterati

After the pics from the shoot of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan-starrer rom-com film surfaced on social media, fans can't contain their excitement over Kartik's young, school boy look.

Read: Kartik Aaryan Bids Farewell to His 'Most Prized Possession,' Gets New Look for Love Aaj Kal Sequel

Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.

