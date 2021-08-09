Malaika Arora Steps Into a New Week With 'Full Josh', Says Lots to Be Happy and Grateful For

Malaika Arora kick-started a new week in pastels and with ‘full josh’. Taking to social media, the actress and fitness enthusiast shared a picture dressed in a casual pastel outfit where she can be seen walking. She mentioned that she has a lot to be happy and grateful for. In the picture, Malaika can be seen holding her phone and a bottle in her hand, while her hair is tied in a bun. She covered her face with a mask as she was outdoors.

Alongside the picture, she wrote on Instagram, “Stepping into a new week with full josh…… lots to be happy n grateful for🙏"

She recently made a sizzling appearance on Bigg Boss OTT, dancing to the song Param Sundari. She also helped Karan Johar with the hosting duties, helping the female contestants choose a male partner to stay connected with for the duration of the show. She had various tasks for the boys, making Nishant Bhatt and Karan Nath pole dance on stage.

On the work front, Malaika will be next seen judging the reality show Supermodel of the Year season 2, alongside Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar.

Malaika has a very active social media presence. She often shares glimpses of her personal and professional lives with her 13 million followers. She recently judged the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer with Terrence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor. She also made special appearances in the Netflix show The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives as well as the cooking show Star Vs Food.

