Malaika Arora Steps Out For a Game of Cricket with Her Son Arhaan Khan, See Pic

Malaika Arora, on Monday, stepped out in her city to make the most of her evening. She was clicked outside her apartment in Mumbai with her son Arhaan Khan. The mother-son duo was accompanied by their dog, Casper. The stunning diva gave cricket a try as she was clicked by the paparazzi.

Maliaka kept it casual dressed in a black t-shirt, paired with denim shorts and white slip-on mules. Arhaan was seen in a grey tee and dark coloured shorts. Maliaka and Arhaan were seen playing cricket while Casper was trying to be a key supporter during the activity.

Malaika recently returned to Mumbai. She was in Himachal Pradesh last week to celebrate Diwali with her boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor. Arjun, along with Saif Ali Khan, took off to the hill station to shoot for his upcoming film, Bhoot Police. Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur Ali Khan also joined them at the picturesque location. All celebrated the occasion of Diwali together and also spent some quality time around the beautiful state.

Malaika, who was a judge in the recently concluded dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer, gave a sizzling performance on the eve of the Grand Finale. She danced to the tunes of her popular hits and took over the stage during the show. She recently shared stills from her stage performance on Instagram and wrote, “Aaj raat GRAND FINALE 8pm only on @sonytvofficial #indiasbestdancer”

The grand finale of the show aired on Sunday, November 22. Gurugram based Tiger Pop (Ajay Singh) emerged as the winner of the maiden season of the television show. He lifted the trophy in the presence of his parents and choreographer Vartika Jha. The first India’s Best Dancer thanked the judges of the show including Malaika, and choreographers Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis.