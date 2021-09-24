Malaika Arora Steps Out in Athleisure, Gear on Her Ankles Catches Attention

Malaika Arora stepped out in Mumbai showing off her fit physique in a stylish, red sports bra and matching leggings. She visited her yoga studio in the outfit but a fitness gear on her ankles caught everyone’s attention. It seems like Malaika revealed the secret to her toned legs as she seemingly walks around with weight strapped to her ankles.

Malaika has recently launched her own food bowl brand called Nude Bowls, the idea behind which is that healthy food can be tasty and wholesome too.

“There is a perception that healthy food is not delicious, or that nutritious food doesn’t taste as good and I wanted to break this myth. Nude Bowls promises the goodness of flavours without compromising on taste and indulgence and guarantees transparency of all ingredients without using artificial flavours and colours," she told IANSlife. Malaika has curated each dish, keeping in mind that it adds all the required nutrients in a single bowl with easy ingredients from the kitchen.

She is all set to return as judge on the second season of India’s Best dancer. Malaika shared her excitement on being part of the second season, saying “I cannot express how happy and excited I am about returning to India’s Best Dancer. The talent last season was superlative and I can’t wait to see how evolved the contestants are this season. What I really like and appreciate is that the show offers a diverse representation of talent from all nooks and corners of the country. It’s an enriching experience," she said. India’s Best Dancer 2 will be starting on Sony Entertainment Television soon.

(With IANS inputs)

