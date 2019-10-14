Malaika Arora Shows How to Stretch in Her Monday Motivation Pics, See Here
Malaika Arora often shares snippets from her inspiring and tough workouts. She recently posted a series of pictures which saw her stretching.
Malaika Arora often shares snippets from her inspiring and tough workouts. She recently posted a series of pictures which saw her stretching.
Malaika Arora is undoubtedly one of the fittest women in Bollywood. At 45, the actress continues to inspire her fans to hit the gym with her workout pictures and videos.
She took to Instagram to post pictures where she is stretching with the help of ropes hanging from the ceiling. She also wrote how stretching had a lot of benefits like increased flexibility and increased blood flow to the muscles. "Stretching is a fantastic way of keeping your body supple on the days you don't want to workout."
Check out the post below:
View this post on Instagram
It's a stretch kinda day! Stretching is a fantastic way of keeping your body supple on the days you don't want to workout. Here's me at @thedivayoga studio doing a complete full body stretch class. Stretching works for your body in many ways and few are: Improved flexibility. Increased blood flow to the muscles. Increased range of motion. So even if you're not in the mood to workout, make sure you stretch today. Hello Universe, Hello New week. @sarvesh_shashi @sarvayogastudios #malaikasmondaymotivation @reebokindia
Malaika also often makes headlines due to her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. The model made their relationship official but revealed that marriage was not on the cards. "I think happiness is a state of mind and yes, why go into histrionics. Yes, I am happy, why have so much explanation, yes I am happy. In the business (showbiz), everybody is at the receiving end of all of this (speculations about marriage). No one is spared of these kinds of conjectures so to speak. Like we have said, there’s no marriage on the cards right now," she said in a recent interview.
