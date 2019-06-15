Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Malaika Arora Strikes a Never-seen-before Pilates Pose, Fans Ask How it is Done

Malaika Arora was seen doing some serious stretching exercises in a post shared by celebrity fitness trainer Namrata Purohit. Check it out.

News18.com

Updated:June 15, 2019, 1:58 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Malaika Arora Strikes a Never-seen-before Pilates Pose, Fans Ask How it is Done
Image of Malaika Arora, Namrata Purohit, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Malaika Arora, one of the fittest divas in Bollywood, is giving out tips on healthy living and lifestyle yet again and we are impressed by what her recent photographs show. Malaika, who is a fitness enthusiast, was seen sharing the mat with her partner Namrata Purohit and they both strike a stretching pose together that is not easy to comprehend, let alone replicate.

The image shared by Purohit on her Instagram account has her on a Yoga mat, with both her hands and feet touched on it to make an inverted V-posture. Arora, on the other hand, rests on top of Purohit with legs folded downwards and stretching her back, as they balance out each other's weight out. Both the ladies look amazingly inspiring as they strike the posture with perfect ease and calm.

Sharing the image, Purohit wrote on Instagram, "And we stretch! Fun Friday with @malaikaaroraofficial. Always trying something new, crazy and fun. #PilatesGirls #malaikaarorakhan #namratapurohit #stretch #Back #pilates #fitness #friday (sic)!.

Arora has been the talk of the town ever since her divorce with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. From her link-up rumours with Arjun Kapoor to the couple's acceptance of their love and her stylish outings, Arora regularly inspires her fans to adapt to a healthy and fit lifestyle, through various posts on social media.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram