Malaika Arora Strikes a Never-seen-before Pilates Pose, Fans Ask How it is Done

Malaika Arora, one of the fittest divas in Bollywood, is giving out tips on healthy living and lifestyle yet again and we are impressed by what her recent photographs show. Malaika, who is a fitness enthusiast, was seen sharing the mat with her partner Namrata Purohit and they both strike a stretching pose together that is not easy to comprehend, let alone replicate.

The image shared by Purohit on her Instagram account has her on a Yoga mat, with both her hands and feet touched on it to make an inverted V-posture. Arora, on the other hand, rests on top of Purohit with legs folded downwards and stretching her back, as they balance out each other's weight out. Both the ladies look amazingly inspiring as they strike the posture with perfect ease and calm.

Sharing the image, Purohit wrote on Instagram, "And we stretch! Fun Friday with @malaikaaroraofficial. Always trying something new, crazy and fun. #PilatesGirls #malaikaarorakhan #namratapurohit #stretch #Back #pilates #fitness #friday (sic)!.

Arora has been the talk of the town ever since her divorce with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. From her link-up rumours with Arjun Kapoor to the couple's acceptance of their love and her stylish outings, Arora regularly inspires her fans to adapt to a healthy and fit lifestyle, through various posts on social media.

