Malaika Arora Stuns All As She Flaunts Her Flexibility In Latest Workout Video; Watch

Malaika Arora is the epitome of fashion and fitness. The stunning actress is known to exude glamour with her immaculate sense of style. More often than not, the Bollywood diva can be spotted rocking a classy gym look whenever she ventures out for a quick workout session.

Following the fitness trajectory, Malaika’s Yoga instructor Sarvesh Sashi took to Instagram to share a video of the actress in which she was seen performing a full body stretch while flaunting her immense flexibility. The video clip showed Malaika performing a handstand and then slowly contorting her body with the help of Sarvesh into a full-fledged stretch. Sporting a pink and tangerine bralette paired with shorts, Malaika caught everyone’s attention and left her fans completely stunned.

Fans were quick to shower love in the comment section. One of Malaika’s avid admirers wrote, “I can’t believe she is 45+” and dropped heart-eye emojis. Another social media user commented, “This is so good” along with a fire emoji.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora recently grabbed eyeballs with her phenomenal look at the FDCI (Fashion Design Council Of India) 2022 when she walked the ramp for designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. She was spotted donning a black body-hugging gown with wide sheer straps, a deep V-neckline, and a front thigh-high split that allowed the fashionista to flaunt her toned legs. The gown was embellished with sheer abstract glitzy patterns. To compliment her look, Malaika also wore strappy heels and a pendant seamlessly blended with her dark makeup and nude lipstick.

On the personal front, Malaika Arora is dating Arjun Kapoor. They made their relationship official in 2019 and are often spotted together at events and parties. Recently, Malaika and Arjun also visited Paris when they shared several pictures from their vacation on social media too.

