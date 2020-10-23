Malaika Arora Stuns in Orange Pantsuit As She Gets Clicked With Son Arhaan on Her Birthday

Malaika Arora rang in her birthday with son Arhaan. The gorgeous diva was spotted outside her residence in Mumbai last evening. The two were heading for Malaika’s birthday bash which her friends had organised for her. Both Malaika and her son were clicked together by paparazzi while making their way to the car before the clock struck 12.

As seen in the pictures now doing rounds across social media platforms, the birthday girl looks absolutely stunning in a bright and bold orange hue. Malaika picked a pantsuit that had a crisp silhouette. She paired the ensemble with a black crop top and neon-hued stilettos. She sealed her look with some layered chains and stylish jewellery. And of course, a stylish, colourful, printed face mask. Her birthday look gave some major boss lady vibes.

For the birthday celebration party, her son Arhaan went the cool and casual way. The 18-year- old wore a plaid t-shirt which he teamed with a pair of blue denims and a check shirt. He also wore a black cap, sneakers, and a face mask.

Take a look at Malaika and Arhaan happily obliging photographers’ requests with poses for few photos:

Malaika was diagnosed with novel coronavirus in early September. She was asymptomatic and recovered within two weeks of time. The model currently appears on the dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer as a key judge. She resumed work in July after lockdown but had to temporarily halt shooting due to her COVID-19 diagnosis. While she was unwell, Bollywood actress-dancer, Nora Fatehi came to the show as a special guest judge to fill in Malaika’s absence for a few episodes. In addition to Malaika, choreographers Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis are also judges on the dance reality show.