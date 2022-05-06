Malaika Arora Stuns, Kareena Kapoor's Kaftan Diaries Return At Karisma Kapoor's Party; See Pics

Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra, among others, made their way to Karisma Kapoor’s home on Thursday night for a starry party. The paparazzi spotted the stars dressing in their best outfits for the night. Malaika slipped into a tortilla-colored outfit with pumps, flaunting her slender figure for the cameras. She left her hair loose and applied a bold red lipstick to complete her OOTD.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor brought back her kaftaan series. The Laal Singh Chaddha star was seen wearing a short, colourful kaftaan at her sister’s party. She tied her hair back into a bun and stepped into a pair of golden heels to complete her looks. Meanwhile, Karan Johar opted for a black and yellow Fendi ensemble.

Others at the party also included Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Amrita Arora.

Malaika shared glimpses of the party as well.

Karisma hosted the party just a few days after she attended Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan’s Eid party. The actress dressed up in a golden-coloured ensemble for the star-studded party and caught up with her Judwaa co-star. Sharing a picture from the night, Karisma wrote, “Back with the OG ❤️💛❤️ Eid Mubarak everyone 🌙✨✨ #bestfriendsforever."

Karisma recently made headlines after she addressed a question about her second marriage. The actress hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram when a curious fan asked her if she would be open to remarrying again. For the unversed, Karisma was previously married to businessman Sanjay Kapur. “Will you marry again?" she was asked. Karisma cryptically replied, “Depends." While her factors are unclear, it seems like she is open to the idea of remarrying.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.