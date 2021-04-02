Malaika Arora Takes First Dose of Covid-19 Vaccine, Says Let's Win This War Against Virus

Malaika Arora has received the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine. The star joined the recently launched vaccination drive for people with comorbidities in the age bracket of 45-59 years. The 47-year-old actress, on Friday, posted a picture from the session on her Instagram handle. She can be seen dressed in a white tank top and joggers. Both Malaika and the healthcare worker who is giving her the first shot of the dose, can be seen wearing their face masks for safety. She penned a message giving a special mention to the frontline workers. The actress also urged fans and followers to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest.

Television presenter and actor Maniesh Paul and Sohail Khan’s wife Seema Khan reacted to the post in the comments section.

Malaika contracted coronavirus in September last year. The actress quarantined at home after she tested positive and recovered successfully. A few days after, her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor also informed that he had tested positive for the virus.

The diva is regularly updating her social media with glimpses of her yoga routine, encouraging her fans to embark on the path of healthy lifestyle and fitness. A day back, Malaika added a quirk post on her Instagram handle. She was seen wearing an oversized shirt while cooking in the kitchen. She wrote, “Something exciting is cooking and I cannot wait to share it with you all. Any guesses though?"

She was seen as one of the judges alongside choreographers Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis on the TV reality show India's Best Dancer. Popular for her performances to dance numbers such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Hello Hello among others. She also appeared on Supermodel Of the Year 2 last year as one of the judges.