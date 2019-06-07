Malaika Arora Teases 'Grumpy' Arjun Kapoor After He Posts Throwback Picture on Instagram

Actor Arjun Kapoor and Bollywood diva Malaika Arora might have refrained from talking openly about their much speculated relationship, but their social media PDA is adorable. This time, Malaika wants to know why Arjun is "so grumpy". She brought this up when Arjun posted an image from his childhood riding a toy horse.

The actor, who stars in the upcoming period drama film Panipat, captioned the photograph that he shared on Instagram, "Began my horse riding prep way early in life. Always knew I was going to be doing 'Panipat'. 'Panipat' prep... horsing around... grumps for life...Throwback Thursday."

Poking Arjun, Malaika commented, "Why so grumpy?" The throwback picture portrays Arjun in a pale colour shirt and jeans while riding the toy horse. Other friends of Arjun also commented on the photo, asking why he looked pissed about something.

This is not the first time the two indulged in some social media PDA. Some time back when Arjun shared a fan-made image of himself, Malaika replied to it with a fire emoji. When Arjun posted a photograph of himself saying, "Crouching tiger, hidden Arjun", Malaika commented, "Nice pic".

Arjun and Malaika initially kept their relationship under wraps, but they are now more open as the two have often been photographed together at parties and airport.

In January, the actor had posted a picture on Instagram of him taking horse riding lessons for his upcoming film. "New year, new learnings... so the last whole month of 2018 went in enjoying the company of an Animal, Mother Nature & Sunrises... as I gear up to restart shooting for Panipat I feel privileged to be able to learn this beautiful art of becoming one with this most glorious animal. The process of learning has been therapeutic & empowering at the same time. Can't wait to get back on set with this new childlike excitement for what is my toughest & biggest film yet. PS - Thank you to my teachers at the Racecourse for bearing with me along the way...," he had posted.

Arjun's last release, India's Most Wanted, tanked at the box office.

