Malaika Arora Tests Coronavirus Positive: Report

Malaika Arora has tested positive for coronavirus, she confirmed with a news website. Malaika said she is asymptomatic and is quarantined at her home in Mumbai. "I will bounce back healthier and stronger," Malaika said confirming her Covid-19 positive status.

Malaika's boyfriend and Arjun Kapoor also revealed his Covid-19 diagnosis in a social media post earlier in the day. He said that he was asymptomatic and is quarantined at home.

Meanwhile, no further information is available on Malaika's ailment. She has not revealed anything yet on social media. Earlier, it was reported that Malaika's dance reality show India's Best Dancer had to shut down shoot as 7-8 unit members tested positive for the novel virus. However, it is not certain as to whether Malaika got infected on the sets or not.