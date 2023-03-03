Malaika Arora Throws Intimate Birthday Bash for Mom; Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Steal the Show

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora celebrated her mother Joyce Arora’s 70th birthday in style with her family and friends. Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Delnaz Daruwala, Karisma Kapoor and others joined Malaika for the party. The Chaiyya Chaiyya star shared and reposted a number of pictures and videos from the intimate and celebratory dinner at a restaurant.

On Friday, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of a white plate and napkin with ‘Joyce Arora’s 70th’ written on it. Another pic showed the same letters written on a huge glass scaffolding. She followed it with a video of a singer belting a breezy number while accompanied by a man playing the synthesizer. After that, she dropped a selfie with a friend and reposted Kareena Kapoor’s story during the cake cutting ceremony. It also featured her beau Arjun Kapoor. Another video of her singing happy birthday with Arjun Kapoor standing beside him also went up on her Instagram stories. And finally a video that captured the glimpse of the decor for her mother’s 70th birthday. Malaika Arora had rocked a shimmering silver dress for the night.

Earlier, Malaika Arora had shared a slew of pictures of herself posing with Joyce and sister Amrita Arora in an all-white outfits. She had penned the caption, “Ok I can’t keep calm, today is my Momsy’s birthday. Love you to the moon and back mom. @joycearora #happy70th." Joyce promptly responded to her daughter’s heartfelt birthday post with the comment, “Love you endlessly my baby girl.”

Malaika Arora had recently appeared in the show Moving In With Malaika which gave fans a close look at her life. During the show, she had expressed how she felt about Arjun Kapoor. “Whatever choices or decisions I made, I made purely and at the end of the day, this man (Arjun Kapoor) in my life makes me happy. Whatever else the world says, whatever they feel, I don’t care," Malaika bad said during the show. Moving In With Malaika featured various guests from the industry including Farah Khan, Bharti Singh, Neha Dhupia and Karan Johar.

