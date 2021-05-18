Malaika Arora to Conduct Five-day Workshop on Face Yoga

Bollywood’s fitness icon, Malaika Arora will soon be teaming up with a wellness application for a workshop on face yoga. The 47-year-old model and actress shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday where she invited her followers and fans who wish to attain a glowing skin and get rid of other skin-related issues.

Malaika has collaborated with Sarva Yoga Studios for a five day workshop where she along with fitness expert Mansi Gulati will teach people some face yoga exercises, starting from May 24. Maliaka also gave a glimpse of how each day followers can get to learn something new. The first day of the workshop will show how a few Yoga exercises can help people control age-related changes on their face. This will be followed by Yoga asanas that may help followers addressing the issue of wrinkles. Maliaka was seen flaunting her flawless skin in the video, and that may inspire some people to take up this workshop where they too can attain a similar glowing skin.

The workshop will be a live and interactive session and will also feature asanas that can help people in getting a smoother skin and better facial muscles. Those looking lose extra fat from their face and the double chin can also join this session, as mentioned by Maliaka in her latest Instagram post. On the final day of the workshop, Maliaka and Mansi will also teach participants yoga to reduce dark circles, acne, and pigmentation.

Overall the session will teach 32 facial exercises to participants. Those interested can register now by going on the link available on Malaika’s Instagram bio.

Malaika’s dedication to Yoga and fitness is no secret. The actress even describes herself as a Yogi and her several Instagram posts are proof of how she can effortlessly strike some of the most intense Yoga asanas.

