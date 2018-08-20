GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Malaika Arora to Have a Sizzling Dance Number in Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha

Pataakha is a comedy-drama about two sisters, Badki and Chhutki and, is based on an acclaimed short-story by renowned writer Charan Singh Pathik.

PTI

Updated:August 20, 2018, 4:40 PM IST
Malaika Arora to Have a Sizzling Dance Number in Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha
Malaika Arora poses for photographers upon arrival at the 'Miss Diva 2017' finale event at Sahara Star hotel in Vile Parle, Mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Malaika Arora is set to appear in a special song for Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming film Pataakha.

She will be grooving to the number titled Hello Hello, crooned by Rekha Bhardwaj and penned by Gulzar. Vishal has also composed the music. The song has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

"Malaika started the trend of these special songs, so when we came up with this track for 'Pataakha', she was the first one we thought of casting. When I approached her for the song, she was very excited and immediately agreed. We are happy to have her on board and this song is tailor-made for her," producer Ajay Kapoor said in a statement.

The song will be filmed this week.

Pataakha is a comedy-drama about two sisters, Badki and Chhutki and, is based on an acclaimed short-story by renowned writer Charan Singh Pathik.

Featuring Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan, Sunil Grover and Vijay Raaz, the film releases September 28, 2018

