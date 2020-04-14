MOVIES

Malaika Arora Treats Arjun Kapoor To Yum Chocolate Dessert; Actors Shares Love-filled Post

Image courtesy: Instagram

Image courtesy: Instagram

Arjun Kapoor shared a romantic post for her girlfriend Malaika Arora after she baked a chocolate walnut cake for him.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 14, 2020, 9:40 AM IST
Arjun Kapoor shared an inside glimpse into his romantic diaries with girlfriend Malaika Arora as they self-isolate at their respective houses amid the lockdown.

Malaika, who has been experimenting with desserts lately-- from besan laddoos to paniyaram and banana ice cream , baked a chocolate walnut cake on Easter. Arjun shared a glimpse of the dessert on his Instagram story and simply captioned it "Her", alongside adding a pink heart emoji to the photo.

Earlier, Arjun shared a video from his kitchen and called himself a “fake baker”. The clip featured his dog Maximus as well, with the song Tune Maari Entriyaan from his film Gunday playing in the background.

“I’m sure Maximus the real Gunda sang this song in his head cause it’s the first time he’s seen me the Fake Baker attempt anything in the kitchen !!! PS - (his hips really don’t lie) @aliabbaszafar @ranveersingh @priyankachopra #maximusthegunda,” his caption read.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika have been making the headlines for their relationship for a long time now. Earlier, Arjun opened up about the same to Filmfare and said, “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there’s a certain ‘gandhagi’ that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn’t been any of that."

