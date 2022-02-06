Malaika Arora Treats Fans to Sultry Poolside Pic; Arjun Kapoor Appreciates Her Caption Writing Skills

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora is an avid social media user and she knows how to be connected with her fans. The fitness enthusiast who keeps on making the headlines with her eccentric style statement, likes to update her fan following on her activities by posting intriguing pictures and videos. Malaika maintained the trajectory on Sunday and made the weekend a lot more happening for her social media followers by posting her ‘Sunday Sunny side up’ picture.

The 48-year-old actress took to Instagram and shared a stunning picture of herself as she relaxed by poolside. In the picture, Malaika is seen is relax mode as donned a bright orange bikini top and teamed it up with black shorts. With her hair neatly tied up, the actress had a pair of shades on. Malaika Arora is seen basking the Sunday Sun and looks beautiful as she flaunts her toned body and strikes an impressive pose for the lens.

Taking to the captions, she wrote, “Sunday sunny side up and added a camera emoticon.” And as soon as the diva uploaded her gorgeous picture on the photo-sharing platform, Malaika’s rumored boyfriend Arjun Kapoor was the first to comment. He appreciated the actress’ caption writing skills and wrote, “Nice caption,” and added an emoticon that had his eyes looking up.

Check the post here:

Well the power couple of Bollywood – Malaika and Arjun- never miss an opportunity to express their love for one another. Just Yesterday, Arjun revealed that Malaika made his weekend ‘spicy and saucy’ despite not being physically around. Malaika had revealed that she was on a girl’s trip on Saturday morning. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Arjun shared a picture of a Korean spicy sauce with the caption, “She knows how to add the spice & make things saucy.”

As soon as Arjun posted the photo, Malaika shared it on social media on her Instagram account with a cute reply, revealing that Arjun is a fan of the sauce. She wrote, “Hehehe ur addicted…." The cute couple’s social media banter is unmissable.

A few weeks ago, Arjun cleverly refuted break-up speculations about him and Malaika. He had shared a cute photo with his ladylove and denied reports that claimed there was trouble in their paradise. The couple is undoubtedly one of those Bollywood couples who steal the show whenever they step out together. Arjun and Malaika have their own fan base, and many people enjoy their social media banter.

On the professional front, the Arjun will soon be seen in Ajay Bahl’s next film titled The Lady Killer, and the actor will co-star with Bhumi Pednekar. Arjun Kapoor will also be seen in Kuttey, for which he is currently shooting.

