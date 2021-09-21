Malaika Arora Trolled By Netizens For 'Walking Like a Duck'; Watch Video

Malaika Arora is no stranger to online trolling. The 47-year-old model and fitness entrepreneur has faced criticism for dating actor Arjun Kapoor, who is 11 years younger than her, while some troll her for her looks. However, recently the model was trolled for her walking style.

In a video shared by paparazzi Instagram handle BollywoodPap on Sunday, the model was seen walking out of her car and into a building. Malaika was seen dressed in black cycling shorts and a sleeveless top with her hair tied into a top knot.

However, Malaika’s walking style caught the attention of netizens who compared it to that of a “duck” as one user commented, “Just for enhancing her back, she is walking like a duck.. lol.” “Wtf is wrong with her,” quipped another. One user who could not quite point out what exactly made Maliaka’s walk conspicuous, wrote, “Idk (I don’t Know) why but her walking?” While some wondered “Why is she walking like that?” Another user wondered, “Why is she walking like this even though she is a judge on India’s next supermodel”

The Instagram post has received over 163k views since it was shared on the social media platform. The walk showed Malaika being comfortable in her skin as went about the day doing her work.

Being a fitness icon, Malaika is mostly spotted in her gym wear by the paparazzi. In her latest Instagram post, the model shared some Yoga inspiration for her 13.4 million followers on the social media platform. Malaika was seen practicing Vrikshasana. Accompanying the post, Maliaka wrote,” Vrikshasana also known as the Tree Pose 🌲. This asana helps with balance and concentration.”

Meanwhile,Malaika and Arjun stepped out for a dinner date on Friday night and were clicked by the paparazzi holding each other’s hands.

