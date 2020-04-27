Malaika Arora Trolls Beau Arjun Kapoor During Instagram Live Session

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, one of the most loved couples of B-town, have been keeping their fans entertained during lockdown with their adorable social media posts. Recently, Malaika poked fun at Arjun for his boring routine, while Arjun was engaged in an Instagram live session with his online family.

In the live chat, the Gunday actor was talking about his quarantine routine. He said he wakes up around 9 am and spends an hour in bed before coming out of his room.

The 34-year-old actor also revealed that he doesn’t have his breakfast and sometimes observes fasting, adding that he works out before his lunch, reported The Times of India.

But, soon his lady-love Malaika crashed into the session, saying “very interesting”. She further added, “Accha”.

After keeping their relationship under wraps for a long time, Arjun and Malaika seem to have now become a lot more open. From dinner dates to parties and film screenings, the couple has been photographed together several times.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker directed Panipat. The movie featured Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in the lead role. He will next appear in a movie titled Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar. The Dibakar Banerjee directorial also features Parineeti Chopra.

