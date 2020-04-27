MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Malaika Arora Trolls Beau Arjun Kapoor During Instagram Live Session

Malaika Arora Trolls Beau Arjun Kapoor During Instagram Live Session

Malaika poked fun at Arjun for his boring routine during quarantine, while the actor was engaged in an Instagram live session with his online family.

Share this:

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, one of the most loved couples of B-town, have been keeping their fans entertained during lockdown with their adorable social media posts. Recently, Malaika poked fun at Arjun for his boring routine, while Arjun was engaged in an Instagram live session with his online family.

In the live chat, the Gunday actor was talking about his quarantine routine. He said he wakes up around 9 am and spends an hour in bed before coming out of his room.

The 34-year-old actor also revealed that he doesn’t have his breakfast and sometimes observes fasting, adding that he works out before his lunch, reported The Times of India.

But, soon his lady-love Malaika crashed into the session, saying “very interesting”. She further added, “Accha”.

After keeping their relationship under wraps for a long time, Arjun and Malaika seem to have now become a lot more open. From dinner dates to parties and film screenings, the couple has been photographed together several times.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker directed Panipat. The movie featured Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in the lead role. He will next appear in a movie titled Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar. The Dibakar Banerjee directorial also features Parineeti Chopra.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    20,835

    +658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    27,892

    +975*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    6,185

    +271*  

  • Total DEATHS

    872

    +46*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 27 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres