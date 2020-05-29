MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Malaika Arora Trolls Rahul Khanna for His Shirtless Social Distancing Reminder on Instagram

Rahul Khanna posted a shirtless photo on Instagram as a social distancing reminder and Malaika Arora dropped a cheeky comment.

  • News18.com
  Last Updated: May 29, 2020, 5:26 PM IST
Actor Rahul Khanna instagrammed a shirtless photo of himself, in which he's seen jumping into the air on a beach. The actor posted the photo as a reminder for everyone to maintain social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak.

"Striving to set soaring social distancing standards," he wrote and added, "Wear a mask" as a disclaimer. Rahul cannot be seen wearing a mask in the photo because it's a throwback.

Malaika Arora stopped by the comment section to hilarious accuse Rahul of being a fan of social distancing much before the pandemic. "You were social distancing even when we weren't," wrote Malaika. Rahul responded, "Guilty as charged."

Here's their Instagram banter:

Rahul and Malaika keep having these Instagram exchanges often. Last year, he commented on a dramatic photoshoot of Malaika, "I wouldn't want to be in charge of ironing that!"

