Malaika Arora Trolls Rahul Khanna for His Shirtless Social Distancing Reminder on Instagram

Actor Rahul Khanna instagrammed a shirtless photo of himself, in which he's seen jumping into the air on a beach. The actor posted the photo as a reminder for everyone to maintain social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak.

"Striving to set soaring social distancing standards," he wrote and added, "Wear a mask" as a disclaimer. Rahul cannot be seen wearing a mask in the photo because it's a throwback.

Malaika Arora stopped by the comment section to hilarious accuse Rahul of being a fan of social distancing much before the pandemic. "You were social distancing even when we weren't," wrote Malaika. Rahul responded, "Guilty as charged."

Here's their Instagram banter:

Rahul and Malaika keep having these Instagram exchanges often. Last year, he commented on a dramatic photoshoot of Malaika, "I wouldn't want to be in charge of ironing that!"

