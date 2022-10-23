Malaika Arora Turns 49: Beauty Secrets of the Actress You Need to Know About | See Photos

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MALAIKA ARORA: Beauty and fashion icon Malaika Arora turns 49 today, on October 23. She has always been an inspiration for her fans, courtesy her sartorial choices. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that age is just a number for Malaika Arora. Whether it is about skincare, body fitness, or setting fashion trends, Malaika Arora is a pro. On her birthday this year, check out these pictures that reveal the beauty secrets of Malaika Arora.

After a long working day, Malaika Arora never goes to bed without washing her face every night.

Before taking her morning cup of tea or coffee, Malaika Arora starts her day by drinking a glass of warm water mixed with honey and lime. And after drinking this, she eats her breakfast, including upma, porridge, idli or poha. She believes that everything should be consumed in moderation.

Malaika Arora believes in the magic of Aloe Vera gel. She has a potted Aloe Vera plant in her house as well, which uses to obtain natural Aloe Vera gel. It helps slow ageing, removes aches and sunburn and deals with many more skin problems.

Whenever Malaika Arora eats any fried food item, she ensures it’s cooked in extra virgin olive oil.

Malaika Arora uses a homemade scrub made of coffee, brown sugar, and coconut oil for face exfoliation. It helps remove the dead skin cells from her skin, making it more smooth and clear.

Like everyone else, Malaika Arora also faces issues with pimples and breakouts. Whenever any such thing happens, she uses homemade cinnamon packs by mixing the cinnamon powder with lime juice and honey. She leaves it for 15-20 minutes before washing it with cold water. She prefers cinnamon because it is enriched with antioxidants and antibacterial and antifungal properties that treat acne instantly.

Everyone knows Malaika is a fitness icon. But many know that she uses it to make her skin healthier and glowy. She has shared different yoga poses on her Instagram profile and swears to make her skin more radiant.

To keep her skin hydrated, Malaika Arora uses moisturizer. And as she has oily skin, she prefers oil-free moisture, which in her collection is La Mer Moisturizing cream. She doesn’t like wearing makeup every day as she prioritizes clean skin above everything.

Malaika also revealed the secret of her luscious hair on her Instagram. She follows the old technique of oiling her hair to make it more shiny and healthy. She makes her own oil mix by combining equal portions of cold-pressed coconut oil, castor oil, and olive oil in a jar. She also adds methi seeds and curry leaves and keeps them sitting for two days. Using this oil mix, her hair looks more healthy and long.

The diva has a naturally beautiful and flawless skin texture, and she is well aware of that. That’s why she loves to highlight her cheekbones and make sure her face and neck are highlighted in the proper manner.

