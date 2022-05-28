Malaika Arora Turns Cheerleader For Gauri Khan As Latter Flaunts Her Dazzling Golden Outfit

Gauri Khan was the latest star to have shared pictures of her OOTN (Outfit of the Night) she picked for Karan Johar’s birthday bash. Pictures from the party revealed that Gauri had picked a short chic golden outfit for the bash. The interior designer, who is married to Shah Rukh Khan, was spotted making a solo entry while Aryan Khan and SRK ditched the cameras.

On Saturday, Gauri took to Instagram and shared pictures of her look. She revealed that she slipped into an outfit designed by Manish Malhotra and thanked him for making her look ‘slim.’ “Wow !!! You’ve made me look so slim .. @manishmalhotra05,” she wrote. Malaika Arora was seen taking to the comments section and praising her.

“Awesome G,” Malaika commented. “Love it,” Ananya Panday added. Shanaya Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, and Maheep Kapoor dropped heart and fire emojis.

Karan hosted his 50th birthday bash on Wednesday. Several Bollywood stars made their way to the party. These included Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Kriti Sanon, Vijay Deverakonda, and Rashmika Mandanna.

While Shah Rukh was not spotted by the paparazzi, videos and pictures from the party showed the actor had made his way to the party. He was seen dancing to Koi Mil Gaya, from his movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and posed for pictures with Salman, Madhuri and many more.

It was reported that Shah Rukh entered the venue through another gate. “Shah Rukh Khan was present at Karan’s birthday bash. He arrived at the venue but made a very private entry from a different gate. This was to avoid getting clicked by the paparazzi. Earlier, the actor had skipped getting clicked at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s reception party as well,” a source told IndiaToday.in.

