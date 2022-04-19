Malaika Arora Turns Food Taster, Visits Her Restaurant As She Resumes Work

Malaika Arora is back to work after fully recovering from her road accident injury. It was just yesterday that the actress took to social media and mentioned that she feels ‘good to be back on sets’. And now she visited her restaurant kitchen. On Tuesday, paparazzo account Viral Bhayani took to Instagram and dropped a series of pictures of Malaika Arora from her restaurant visit. “After resuming shoots post her accident @malaikaaroraofficial was now spotted at her restaurant kitchen,” the caption read.

From the pictures, it looks like Malaika is tasting food in the kitchen. In one of the pictures, she can be seen sitting on a chair, smiling as she looks at the food. In another click, the actress can be seen standing near a microwave with a plastic bowl in her hands. Malaika wore a white off-shoulder top and paired it with cream trousers. She can also be wearing a chef’s hat.

It was in August 2011 that Malaika Arora announced her delivery-only restaurant named Nude Bowls. Back then, Malaika revealed that the motive of this restaurant is to provide nutritious and healthy food to the customers.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram stories and dropped a picture in which she was seen flaunting her brown heels. From the picture, it looks like Malaika wore a green outfit. “Feels good to be back on set,” the actress wrote.

For the unversed, Malaika Arora’s car met with an accident on April 2 night on the expressway at Khopoli, Maharashtra. The actress was returning from Pune after attending a fashion show. She was rushed to the hospital where CT Scan was done and the actress was kept for observation. Malaika was discharged the next day.

Later, Malaika also took to her social media account and thanked all those who helped her at time time of need. She called them her ‘guardian angels’ and penned a heartwarming note. “My doctors ensured my safety in the most caring way possible at every step. They made me feel safe and secure instantly and I am so very grateful for that. And finally of course the love that came in from my friends, family, my team and my Insta fam was just so reassuring,” a part of Malaika’s post read.

