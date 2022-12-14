Malaika Arora Turns Snow White, Kiara Advani Dons Plunging Neckline Gown At An Award Show

On Tuesday evening, Bollywood stars dazzled in their best outfits as they walked the red carpet for an award function. Many celebrities graced the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2022 with their ultra-glam looks. The event was attended by the who’s who of the industry, but it was Malaika Arora and Kiara Advani who hogged all the limelight as they made head-turner appearances at the awards function.

Malaika Arora graced the event in an off-shoulder gown with pleated details throughout. The flowy gown featured an uneven hemline and a short trail at the back. For her glam picks, she opted for radiant and dewy skin, shimmery eyes with white and black eyeliner, blushed cheeks and hot red lip colour. She also wore gold-toned rings and added an embellished clutch to elevate her look.

Fans reacted to her look. Mesmerised by her appearance, one social media user wrote, “Look at her." Another called her a “Diva”. At the same time, several social media users trolled her for her fashion sense. They even compared her white dress to curtains. One comment read, “Worst dress," another said, “I was wondering where my curtain went." A third social media user wrote, “What the hell is she wearing? Her bedsheets #awful."

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani stole the show as she sported a deep blue satin gown. The outfit featured a plunging neckline with sheer panelling. From the waist down, the gown had a thigh-high slit on the side with ruffle details. The body con dress cinched at the waist and highlighted her svelte figure. She wore a stone studded long necklace with a black pendant. Kiara opted for shimmery makeup and blushed cheeks. She rounded off her look with a pair of pointed black stilettos. No wonder the diva won the “Golden Beauty of the year” award at the function.

As soon as her pictures surfaced online, fans bombarded the comment section. One wrote, “A queen and more." Another mentioned, “No doubt She is pretty."

Celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, and Ayushmann Khurrana were also in attendance.

