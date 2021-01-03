Malaika Arora Turns Water Baby in This Stunning Pool Pic

Malaika Arora, who has been vacationing in Goa for New Years with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor and her family, turned up the heat on social media as she posed in a bikini for a stunning pic. Malaika is a fitness enthusiast and fans can't get enough of her smoldering snap in which she poses all smiles for the camera, half dipped in water.

She captioned her latest social media post, "Smile, be happy n make your year count .... make 2021 glorious .... happy Sunday (sic)."

Meanwhile, Malaika also shred with her fans glimpse of her New Year celebrations with Arjun. The lovebirds were joined by Malaika's younger sister Amrita and her family. In an image, she has her arm around Arjun's shoulder. She is seen in a shimmery pantsuit while Arjun is seen in a vibrant shirt with brown pants.

While Arjun and Malaika have not denied their relationship, they don't post many photos together on the internet.

Last month, Malaika and Arjun enjoyed some quality time with each other in Dharamshala with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. They went exploring the hills, and cafes.

Saif and Arjun were shooting for the upcoming horror comedy Bhoot Police across locations in Himachal Pradesh.

(With IANS inputs)