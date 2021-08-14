Malaika Arora Urges People to Join Global Stars in Supporting the India Covid Response Fund

At a time when the country is crippled by the Covid-19 pandemic and the third wave is around the corner, Bollywood stars are coming forward to use their influence to help people fight the virus. Recently, actress Malaika Arora took to social media to urge people to donate to the Covid relief fund to help families in need.

In the video shared by her on Instagram, she spoke about her own Covid experience and how she comes from a privileged space, which gave her the support she needed to fight the infection and recover. But not all families have the financial stability to fight the virus and get themselves treated. This is why she urged people to donate, to help the families in need.

The virtual fundraising event, We For India: Saving Lives will take place on Sunday 15 August.

The event will see several Bollywood personalities including AR Rahman and Rajkumar Rao and will live stream on Facebook at 7:30 IST.

Recently, global icon Priyanka Chopra announced that the fundraiser started by Nick Jonas and her was successful in raising USD 3.5 million dollars. In Indian currency, that amount converts to Rs 25 crore. In the beginning, The Together for India fundraiser targeted to raise USD 1 million. Priyanka and Nick shared a video on Instagram, thanking fans for the donation.

