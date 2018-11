Malaika Arora Visits Arjun Kapoor's House As Wedding Rumours Ramp Up; See Pics

The Internet is buzzing with reports that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are planning to tie the knot next year. The duo has spotted together a lot lately. On Tuesday, they sent their fans into overdrive after when were spotted on a dinner date at a celebrity-favoured eatery in Bandra.And now, new pictures of Malaika visiting Arjun's Juhu residence has gone viral. In the photos, Malaika can be seen wearing a spaghetti top with her hair tied in a high bun.Take a look:Arjun and Malaika have reportedly been going steady for years now. Recently a report in Pinkvilla suggested that marriage is on the cards for the rumoured couple. The report stated that the two are planning to "tie the knot in April 2019."The two were also spotted together at filmmaker Karan Johar's star-studded Diwali bash. Arjun had also reportedly accompanied Malaika to Milan to ring in her 45th birthday.Just a couple of months back, the two were seen attending the Lakme Fashion Week, and interestingly, both were photographed sitting side by side at one of the shows of the event.Malaika was earlier married to Bollywood actor-director Arbaaz Khan in 1998. They announced separation in March 2016 and were granted divorce by the Bandra family court in May last year. They have one son together.(All pictures by Viral Bhayani)Follow @news18movies for more