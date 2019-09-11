Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Malaika Arora Walks Into the Sea in Photo From 2001 and Fans Can't Keep Calm

Malaika Arora reposted a black and white picture of her taken in 2001, showing her half immersed in the sea wearing a white bikini.

News18.com

Updated:September 11, 2019, 7:17 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Malaika Arora Walks Into the Sea in Photo From 2001 and Fans Can't Keep Calm
Image: Instagram
Loading...

Malaika Arora went into major throwback photo on Wednesday morning, sharing a photo from a shoot archive. The photo, reposted from photographer Farrokh Chothia's social media account, shows Malaika walking into the sea wearing a white bikini, with her back towards the camera. Her curly hair is seen blowing in the wind.

The black and white photo shows sea waves and a cloudy sky, making it evident that weather wasn't exactly calm and sunny the day it was shot, way back in 2001. The picture was a part of a series of throwback photos from Farrokh Chothia's archives.

The Chhaiya Chhaiya star's back faces the camera and she is half emerged in the sea. Fans showered the photo with a ton of comments and compliments, so did a lot of her friends from the film fraternity.

Tahira Kashyap commented on the photo, "Wow! Beautiful". Actresses Ileana D'Cruz and Zareen Khan posted fire emojis.

Commenting on the post, one of Malaika's fans wrote, "Can't decide what is more beautiful the sea or u." Another comment read, "Glory of being female power." Yet another comment read, "Ohww Gorgeous, stunning absolutely, Malaika, u r a brand itself dear, recognized in one name, wish cud bcum like you! You r ma idol, love you so much, adore you more!"

Some of the comments referred to her relationship with Arjun Kapoor as well. The two recently admitted that they are an item and have been posting vacation pictures together.

Recently, the 45-year-old fitness diva also shared a couple of pictures where she was seen pulling off an extremely difficult side plank, giving us major Monday motivation.

Read: Malaika Arora's Side Plank Pose is Giving Us Major Fitness Goals, See Pics

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram