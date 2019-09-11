Malaika Arora Walks Into the Sea in Photo From 2001 and Fans Can't Keep Calm

Malaika Arora went into major throwback photo on Wednesday morning, sharing a photo from a shoot archive. The photo, reposted from photographer Farrokh Chothia's social media account, shows Malaika walking into the sea wearing a white bikini, with her back towards the camera. Her curly hair is seen blowing in the wind.

The black and white photo shows sea waves and a cloudy sky, making it evident that weather wasn't exactly calm and sunny the day it was shot, way back in 2001. The picture was a part of a series of throwback photos from Farrokh Chothia's archives.

The Chhaiya Chhaiya star's back faces the camera and she is half emerged in the sea. Fans showered the photo with a ton of comments and compliments, so did a lot of her friends from the film fraternity.

Tahira Kashyap commented on the photo, "Wow! Beautiful". Actresses Ileana D'Cruz and Zareen Khan posted fire emojis.

Commenting on the post, one of Malaika's fans wrote, "Can't decide what is more beautiful the sea or u." Another comment read, "Glory of being female power." Yet another comment read, "Ohww Gorgeous, stunning absolutely, Malaika, u r a brand itself dear, recognized in one name, wish cud bcum like you! You r ma idol, love you so much, adore you more!"

Some of the comments referred to her relationship with Arjun Kapoor as well. The two recently admitted that they are an item and have been posting vacation pictures together.

Recently, the 45-year-old fitness diva also shared a couple of pictures where she was seen pulling off an extremely difficult side plank, giving us major Monday motivation.

