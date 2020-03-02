Malaika Arora Wins Hearts with Sweet Gesture as She Gives Money to Underprivileged Woman Outside Restaurant

Malaika Arora is one of the most photographed celebs in B-Town, with paparazzi clicking her on every outing. Whether she's making a shopping tip or a dinner date, there's no way she can escape the camera. Even better if she is out with beau Arjun Kapoor.

The fitness diva also makes heads turn with her age defying looks and her every day style. Recently, the 45-year-old was spotted outside a Mumbai restaurant looking dinner date ready in a light beige tulle skirt with a black bow and a matching bustier over it. She paired her look with black leather boots.

This time, Malaika made news for more than just her style statement. When she stepped out of the restaurant, an underprivileged woman approached her, trying to sell something. It's unclear whether Malaika bought anything, but she was caught on camera handing her some money.

Photos of the incident have been shared by Bollywood photographers on social media. Take a look:

The very next day, she was spotted arriving at her gym in a white crop top, revealing her washboard abs with grey short pants. She teamed the look with white sliders and made the simple look glamorous.

She was also spotted picking up food outside a crowded restaurant with Arjun Kapoor on Sunday night, wearing a white cut-out dress.

Follow @News18Movies for more