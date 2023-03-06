Malaika Arora Wows Netizens As She Nails Intense Yoga Asana In New Video; Fan Says 'So Inspiring'

Malaika Arora is giving fans Monday motivation with her latest yoga session. The fitness enthusiast dropped an inspiring video on Instagram where she is seen nailing the yoga sequence, which is beneficial for people with sedentary lifestyles or desk jobs. The session involves an advanced level of side lunges mixed with other stretching exercises that is great for the overall body.

Sharing details about the yoga routine, Malaika wrote, “Hello Divas, I hope you're having a wonderful Monday. Are you ready to give it your all to work on yourself, mentally and physically, as we kick off this week?” She added, “Today's yoga sequence is challenging, yet it is beneficial for individuals with sedentary lifestyles or desk jobs.” Explaining the benefits of the exercise, the actress wrote that it helps in “bringing mobility to the hips,” “improving focus,” and “strengthening the legs.”

Watch the workout video here:

Last week, Malaika Arora shared a video of herself practising yoga with sculpts. In the video, the enthusiast is seen doing some intense stretches, side lunges, and much more. Revealing the benefits of using sculpts, she wrote, “Sculpts are mini weights that add a challenge to your practice. Not only that but also tone your arms beautifully. The best part, is you add sculpts to almost all your yoga flows.”

Apart from her fitness videos, the actress also goes on to share several other posts showing off her love for fashion. Malaika Arora recently posted a few pictures giving fans a glimpse of her outfit of the day. She chose the six yards and gave it a completely modern twist, which is also an excellent choice for any occasion. The diva wore a saree with a black and white feathered pallu. This pre-draped number features crisp pleats and a front slit.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in her reality TV series Moving In With Malaika. In the show, the dive showcased her true self and also shut down trolls in her style as she opened up about her life to fans and viewers. The series also gives a glimpse of her friends and family such as Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Neha Dhupia and Farah Khan.

