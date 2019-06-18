Take the pledge to vote

An initiative by &
1-min read

Malaika Arora's Beach Pics Inspire Arjun Kapoor to Be Cheeky

Malaika Arora posted a series of images on Instagram showing her fans how to tie a ponytail and Arjun Kapoor's reaction to the post is unmissable.

News18.com

Updated:June 18, 2019, 4:46 PM IST
Image of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, courtesy of Instagram
Malaika Arora is setting the glamour quotient high with her latest pics on Instagram and Arjun Kapoor is loving what he sees. Malaika posted a series of pictures that show her tying her hair in a ponytail by the beach side. The stylish diva's photographs portray her in the side profile while she can be seen soaking in the sunshine and playing with her hair.

Sharing the pics on Instagram, Malaika wrote, "#tuesdayteachings .... 5 steps on how u can learn to tie a ponytail ‍♀️‍♀️ ......#tossntie (swipe right ) (sic)."

Arjun, who is known for his laugh-worthy comments on various Bollywood celebrities' posts and feeds, reacted to Malaika’s pics by writing, "Still not tied after 5 pictures..." as he hinted that his beau's hair were still not tied up in a ponytail as she had suggested. See Arjun's comment here:

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor

A screenshot from Malaika Arora's Instagram account

Earlier in May, during an interview with Filmfare, Arjun Kapoor had spilled the beans on his relationship with Malaika and how the two eventually felt comfortable in coming out in the open about their equation. "We've come out because we feel the media has given us dignity," he said while admitting to his love for her.

Malaika and Arjun were first linked in 2017 and they continued to step out together in and around Mumbai on multiple occasions since then. After denying frequent link-up rumours, Arjun accepted that he is indeed in a relationship with Malaika.

Read: Arjun Kapoor Accepts Relationship with Malaika Arora, Says Media has been Decent About It

Follow @News18Movies for more

