Malaika Arora’s Building Sealed After Resident Tests Coronavirus Positive

As coronavirus cases rise in India, on Wednesday, the country recorded a total of 2,76,583 cases of which 1,33,632 were active; 1,35,206 had recovered and 7,745 had died due to the infection. A resident of Malaika Arora's building also tested positive for COVID 19, following which her building was sealed on June 8, reports Hindustan Times.

However, the Bollywood actress continues to spread positivity during the pandemic. On Wednesday, she took to social and shared pictures of herself acing a difficult yoga posture. "Yoga for me is that one hour to myself that I never miss," she wrote along with the pic.

Not only this but during the lockdown, Malaika made sure to keep her Instagram timeline cheerful and treated her fans with glimpses from her daily routine. From sharing videos with her girl gang to taking fashion inspiration from BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan to sharing a comfortable quarantine time with son Ahaan and beau Arjun Kapoor, Malaika has been super active on social media lately.

Last week, Malaika shared her various stages of lockdown in a hilarious new post on social media. She took to Instagram, where she shared a photo collage of four images of herself.

In the first picture, Malaika is seen playing with her hair, the second features her flaunting flawless skin, the third picture has her hair on her face and in the fourth she is seen lying in bed.

"My various stages of lockdown... #stayhomestaysafe #staysane," Malaika captioned the image.