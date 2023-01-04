Malaika Arora's Fan Clicks Multiple Selfies With Her Outside Gym; Netizen Says 'Itni Pics Kisko Dikhaega'

Malaika Arora is one of the hottest diva in Bollywood. A fitness enthusiast, the supermodel often kicks starts her day with her fitness routine. She is often spotted by paparazzi outside the gym in the morning, and her fans love the way she is dedicated to her fitness regime. Oftentimes, Malaika gets trolled for her walk. But this time, Malaika isn’t the one who is getting trolled, it’s one of her desperate fans who clicked multiple selfies with her.

In a video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani, Malaika is seen looking super hot in a white sports bra and grey jeggings. She had a white cap on, and carried a white water bottle with her to keep herself hydrated during her workout session. But what caught our attention is Malaika’s fan who clicked multiple selfies with the star. He followed her halfway through the gym to click pictures with her.

Take a look at the video here:

Soon after the video was shared, scores of social media users took to the comments section to troll the fan who ‘desperately’ clicked multiple selfies with her.

One of the social media users wrote, “Ye Kon loge he kha se ate he,😅😅," another added, “Malaika ji kuch jyada famous h 😍." A third comment reads, “Kis ko dikhayega itni photos leke 😂😂😂."

Malaika Arora recently hit the headlines for her meet with ex husband Arbaaz Khan. On Tuesday night, former couple Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan, who cordially co-parent their 20-year-old son, Arhaan Khan, were spotted reuniting for a family dinner in the city. Malaika Arora, who is known for her poise and elegance, amped up the fashion game in a stunning shirt dress but what stole the massive attention was her layer-up style twist. Her white full-sleeve semi-formal look ended with a shoulder-up blazer. She opted for a brown statement bag and matching knee-high boots to accessorise her look. Meanwhile, sleek hair pulled back in a neat low-bun and red bold lips completed her dinner style.

On the other hand, Arbaaz Khan kept it minimal yet casual in black denim that was paired with a matching shirt. Khan also appeared to be carrying a champagne bottle to mark the celebration. The ex-couple caught the attention of paps as they arrived at a restaurant in Bandra together but did not stop to pose.

Meanwhile, speaking on the work front, the actress was last seen in her reality TV show Moving in With Malaika. On the other hand, Arbaaz Khan was featured in the action-thriller web show, Tanaav.

Read all the Latest Movies News here