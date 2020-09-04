Malaika Arora's 'India's Best Dancer' Shoot Affected by Covid-19

Sony TV's reality show judged by Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis-- India's Best Dancer-- has reported 7-8 cases of coronavirus and shooting has been immediately stopped to prevent further spread of the deadly infection.

Geeta had said in an interview with ETimes that earlier around 400 people were employed on the set of India's Best Dancer. Amid the pandemic, that number has been slashed down to 100-120. After reported cases of coronavirus, the set will be fumigated and sanitised before shooting resumes again.

Geeta also pointed out that India's Best Dancer makers have taken all precautions and ensured proper following of safety protocols like sanitisation and social distancing once shooting resumed on the reality show after lockdown. She further revealed that accommodations too have been provided by the channel to almost half the unit members to keep virus spread in check. No travel from work to home and vice versa reduces the risk of Covid-19 spread among participants, crew and their family members.

Meanwhile, shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Bhakharwadi, Roadies Revolution, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Excuse Me Madam, Kaun Banega Crorepati and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have reported cases of coronavirus.