Malaika Arora's Latest Insta Post Provides Fodder for Internet Trolls, Leaves Netizens Divided

Malaika Arora is being trolled online. The actress-model recently shared a 'behind the scenes' monochrome picture of her on Instagram, which while raising temperatures also did not go down well with certain sections of netizens who berated her for flaunting her unshaved underarms.The post, which has been liked over two lakh times saw a lot of netizens going all out in trolling the beauty for going all natural. Netizens commented that she should have waxed before the shoot, while some even found it disgusting.One user posted, "underarms toh wax kar leti," while another wrote, "Atleast shave ur armpits, thats f#*king disgusting."However, not all found Malaika's look disgusting, with many, actually coming out in support of her. Some wrote, "Love the unedited under arms," while others posted, "Being real is the new sexy." One even pointed out male hypocrisy by writing, "Lol so apparently men are allowed to have hairs in the underarm area and if women have them it's disgusting and pathetic? Way to go hypocrisy?!"Malaika Arora suddenly seems to be in the news for all types of reasons, while currently, she has internet divided over her underarms, India's Most Wanted actor Arjun Kapoor, very recently confirmed, that he is indeed, dating Malaika Arora. The two had been first linked two years back and continued to step out together on multiple occasions.