Malaika Arora's Latest Look Will Leave You Gasping For Breath - Dare Not To Miss!

If there is one Bollywood diva who never fails to impress us all with her too-hot-to-handle looks, then it is none other than Malaika Arora. Whether it is her morning walks, visits to her restaurant or party looks, Malika sets the temperature soaring each time she is spotted in public or drops a picture on her social media handles. Once again, Malaika Arora is setting fire to the internet with her latest photoshoot and believe it or not, she looks absolutely stunning.

On Thursday, Malaika Arora took to her official Instagram account and dropped a couple of pictures in which she can be seen posing in a backless golden outfit. She kept her make-up minimal and accessorised her look with a ring finger and a few bracelets. In the caption to her post, Malaika mentioned that she has been styled by fashion stylist Maneka Harisinghani.

Needless to say, fans and friends are left completely impressed with Malaika Arora’s hottest ever look. The comment section of her post is flooded with fire emojis. Gorgeous, prettiest, and hottest are some of the adjectives with which netizens are complimenting Malaika’s look. Malaika’s BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan also jokingly commented, “Who you lookinnnn attt” and dropped a red heart emoji.

On the personal front, Malaika Arora has been dating actor Arjun Kapoor for a while now. They made their relationship official in 2019. Recently, the rumours of Malaika and Arjun planning to get married soon also surfaced. However, Arjun reacted to it in a cryptic way and dropped a note on his Instagram stories where he talked about how others seem to know more about his life than he does. “Love how everyone seems to know more about my life than I do,” he wrote.

