Malaika Arora’s Latest Photo Sparks Rumours About Her Breakup With Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are one of the It couples of Bollywood. They often shell out major couple goals for fans with adorable glimpses from their personal life on Instagram. However, Malaika recently shared a picture that sparked rumours about her breakup with Arjun. Read on to know exactly what happened, causing many social media users to ask questions about Malaika and Arjun’s separation.

In the photo, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor posed for the camera with their peers from the Hindi film industry. But, they were seen standing at quite a distance from each other. This led to social media users raising concerns about whether the much-talked-about couple is gradually drifting apart.

Besides Malaika and Arjun, the photo also featured Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala Marwah. In addition to them, fashion designer Kunal Rawal and his wife, Arpita Mehta, were also spotted in the picture. Sharing it on Instagram, Malaika wrote, “Love, happiness n eternal sunshine …. happy 2023.”

Check out Malaika Arora’s Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora soon rubbished speculations about her breakup with Arjun Kapoor by posting another picture on Instagram. In the photo, she is seen planting a kiss on Arjun’s cheek with a beautiful tree decorated with fairy lights in the background.

Soon after the picture surfaced on social media, their fans, as well as friends, went gaga over their PDA and showered the love birds with compliments galore in the comments section of the post. Culinary expert Rakhee Vaswani, costume designer Rick, makeup artist Mehak Oberoi and sports scientist Karishma, among others, went all hearts in the comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

In other news, Malaika Arora has also become the talk of the town with her reality show Moving In With Malaika. Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, is all set for the release of his upcoming film Kuttey on January 13. He will be essaying the role of a cop in this Aasmaan Bhardwaj directorial.

Read all the Latest Movies News here